News

Bend woman finds rabid bat in backyard

Took her 13 pets to get rabies booster shots

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 07:10 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 07:10 PM PDT

Rabid bat found in Bend

BEND, Ore. - Dianne Scott calls her home on Bend's Eastside the "Scott Rescue Ranch," where she rescues cats, chickens and horses -- but certainly not bats.

 

Last week, that’s exactly what stopped by her home. A rabid bat landed in Scott’s fenced backyard, where she keeps her 11 cats.

 

Scott captured the bat and alerted the Oregon Department Fish and Wildlife and other officials. She sent the bat to Oregon State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, where the bat tested positive for rabies.

 

Once the test came back positive, Scott said she had all 11 of her cats, one of her horses and her dog get rabies booster shots. Health officials told Scott to also keep her animals inside for 45 days as a precaution.

 

Scott wants people to be aware of the dangers associated with rabies.

 

“I know it’s not required in the state of Oregon to get cats vaccinated for rabies, but it is really important -- especially in this area, where there are bats,” she said.

 

According to the Mayo Clinic, if you or your pet come in contact with a rabid animal, you should attempt to capture the bat and have it tested for rabies. You should also alert your local health authorities.

 

What I’ve been told is, if you vaccinate your cats and they are up to date, the only thing you need to worry about is to get a booster as soon as you’ve seen a bat around and that they should be protected. That’s what we are hoping for, Scott said.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13