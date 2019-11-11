News

Bend woman arrested in DUII hit-and-run crash

Police: She apparently left infant son home alone

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 12:36 AM PST

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 12:36 AM PST

BEND, Ore. - A Bend woman was arrested on drunken driving and hit-and-run charges Sunday night, accused of fleeing a crash involving three other vehicles, then crashing again while going the wrong way up a Bend Parkway off-ramp and leaving. Police said she also apparently left her 2-month-old son home alone.

Police responded around 8:25 p.m to a reported hit-and-run crash in the area of Northwest Olney Avenue and Wall Street, Sgt. R.C. Bigelow said.

Officers learned a silver Chevy car driven by a woman caused a crash involving three other cars, then left, Bigelow said.

Minutes later, a citizen called Deschutes County 911 dispatchers to report a car matching that description was crashed facing the wrong way (northbound) on the southbound off-ramp to the parkway at Revere Avenue, the sergeant said. The caller told dispatchers a woman had left the crashed car and provided a description.

An assisting Oregon State Police trooper spotted and stopped the suspect, identified as Katie Elizabeth Hall, 26. Bend police then arrested her on suspicion of DUII-alcohol and hit-and-run.

Officers soon learned Hall had an infant at home, Bigelow said. They conducted a welfare check and found the 2-month-old boy alone on the hardwood floor, under the bed. Bigelow said officers believed the child may have fallen from the bed, where he was unattended, and rolled underneath it.

Bend Fire paramedics responded and checked the child, finding he not require immediate medical attention. Those involved in the crashes, including Hall and two juvenile passengers in one vehicle, also had only at most minor injuries and didn't need transport to the hospital.

Hall was booked into the county jail early Monday on felony DUII, felony (injury) and misdemeanor (property damage) hit-and-run, second-degree child neglect and five counts of reckless endangering. Her initial bail totaled $60,000.

Hall's blood-alcohol content tested at more than twice Oregon's legal limit of .08, the sergeant said.

Bigelow said ODOT and the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division also assisted in the incident.

Online court records show Hall already was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to enter a plea following a Sept. 8 arrest on a charge of hit and run-property damage. She pleaded guilty to DUII and reckless driving in 2014 and was sentenced to 24 days in jail and an alcohol treatment program, but a 2016 court notice indicated she failed to comply and remain in treatment.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

News
Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability