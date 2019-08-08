News

Bend weekly road and traffic report: Week of August 11-18

BEND, Ore. - Here is the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for August 11-18:

For the Week of August 11 – 18    

·       NE 27th Street, south of intersection with NE Butler Market Road, for waterline installation, road closure with detour, 8/11/19, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. 

·       15th Street between Chloe Lane and Gateway Drive for Stage One of Murphy Corridor Improvements Project, southbound lane closure with detour, 8/12/19 - 10/31/19. 

·       NW Newport Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 9th Street for paving, road closure with detours, 8/11/19 - 8/12/19, night work from 7 p.m. - 4 a.m. 

·       Powers Road between SW Elkhorn Street and Porcupine Drive for milling, road closure  

with local access only, 8/12/19. 

·       Rockbluff Lane between Elkhorn Street and SW Cliffrose Drive for milling, road closure with local access only, 8/12/19. 

·       Brosterhous Road between News Lane and SE 3rd Street for milling, road closure with detour, 8/13/19. 

·       NE Hawthorne Avenue between NE 2nd Street and NE 5th Street for milling, road closure with detour, night work from 8/14/19 - 8/15/19. 

·       NE 2nd Street between NE Burnside Avenue and NE Quimby Avenue for milling, road closure with detour, night work from 8/14/19 - 8/15/19. 

Ongoing Closures: 

·       NE 4th Street between NE Addison Avenue and NE Xerxes Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, until 8/30/19. 

·       Brosterhous Road between American Lane and News Lane for infrastructure installation, road closure with detours, 7/8/19 - 8/30/19. 

·       SE White Tail Street between Brosterhous Road and Brentwood Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, 7/8/19 - 8/30/19. 

Upcoming Closures: 

·       NE Hawthorne Avenue between NE 2nd Street and NE 5th Street for milling and paving, road closure with detour, night work from 8/18/19 - 8/21/19. 

·       NE 2nd Street between NE Burnside Avenue and NE Quimby Avenue for milling and paving, road closure with detour, night work from 8/18/19 - 8/21/19. 

·       NW Minnesota Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Lava Road for milling and paving, road closure with detour, night work on 8/22/19. 

·       NW Colorado Avenue and SE Scott Street between NW Arizona Avenue and SE Aune Street for milling and paving, road closures with detours, night work on 8/22/19. 

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. 

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic  

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation  

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews 

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities    

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Anne Aurand at 541-388-5573 or aaurand@bendoregon.gov

