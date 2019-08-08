Bend weekly road and traffic report: Week of August 11-18

Copyright 2016 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BEND, Ore. - Here is the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for August 11-18:

· NE 27th Street, south of intersection with NE Butler Market Road, for waterline installation, road closure with detour, 8/11/19, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

· 15th Street between Chloe Lane and Gateway Drive for Stage One of Murphy Corridor Improvements Project, southbound lane closure with detour, 8/12/19 - 10/31/19.

· NW Newport Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 9th Street for paving, road closure with detours, 8/11/19 - 8/12/19, night work from 7 p.m. - 4 a.m.

· Powers Road between SW Elkhorn Street and Porcupine Drive for milling, road closure

with local access only, 8/12/19.

· Rockbluff Lane between Elkhorn Street and SW Cliffrose Drive for milling, road closure with local access only, 8/12/19.

· Brosterhous Road between News Lane and SE 3rd Street for milling, road closure with detour, 8/13/19.

· NE Hawthorne Avenue between NE 2nd Street and NE 5th Street for milling, road closure with detour, night work from 8/14/19 - 8/15/19.

· NE 2nd Street between NE Burnside Avenue and NE Quimby Avenue for milling, road closure with detour, night work from 8/14/19 - 8/15/19.

Ongoing Closures:

· NE 4th Street between NE Addison Avenue and NE Xerxes Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, until 8/30/19.

· Brosterhous Road between American Lane and News Lane for infrastructure installation, road closure with detours, 7/8/19 - 8/30/19.

· SE White Tail Street between Brosterhous Road and Brentwood Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, 7/8/19 - 8/30/19.

Upcoming Closures:

· NE Hawthorne Avenue between NE 2nd Street and NE 5th Street for milling and paving, road closure with detour, night work from 8/18/19 - 8/21/19.

· NE 2nd Street between NE Burnside Avenue and NE Quimby Avenue for milling and paving, road closure with detour, night work from 8/18/19 - 8/21/19.

· NW Minnesota Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Lava Road for milling and paving, road closure with detour, night work on 8/22/19.

· NW Colorado Avenue and SE Scott Street between NW Arizona Avenue and SE Aune Street for milling and paving, road closures with detours, night work on 8/22/19.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

