Bend teen cyclist crossing 27th St. hit by car

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Teen not cited in collision)

A Bend teen trying to ride her bike across Northeast 27th Street on Tuesday night was struck by a turning vehicle and taken to the hospital, police said.

Police and fire medics were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 20 East and 27th Street on the reported vehicle-vs.-bicyclist crash, Sgt. Todd Guthrie said.

He said 27th Street was closed briefly for an investigation, which determined the 14-year-old Bend girl was trying to ride her bike across the street near the Shell Stop and Go gas station "and misjudged the traffic flow."

The teen, who was not using a crosswalk, was hit by a vehicle heading north on 27th Street and making a left turn, Guthrie said. The cyclist was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries.

Guthrie said the teen was not cited but "was counseled as to the safety of using the crosswalk, which I believe at that time was readily apparent."