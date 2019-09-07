News

Bend teen accused of threatening 3 others with gun

On social media; home raid turns up BB gun

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 09:28 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:51 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - (Update: PD says he displayed gun in photos on Snapchat)

A Bend 16-year-old was arrested Thursday on menacing and disorderly conduct charges, accused of threatening three other teens with a gun on social media. A raid on his home found the mentioned firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun, officers said.

Police learned Sunday and Monday of a threat made over social media by the 16-year-old against two other 16-year-old Bend boys and an 18-year-old male, "stemming from an ongoing dispute between two groups," Lt. Juli McConkey said in a news release Friday.

The threat involved the teen "threatening a person or persons with a firearm,"  displaying a gun in postings to Snapchat, she added. 

"The dispute entails a lot of issues over a few month span.​​​," McConkey said.​

Police investigating the incident prepared a search warrant for the boy's social media accounts and home.

The teen suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with three counts of menacing and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police recovered the BB gun during the raid on his home, McConkey said. 

