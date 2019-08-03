Bend Summer Festival proceeds go to Family Access Network

BEND, Ore. - Lay It Out Events is excited to announce that $3,000 of proceeds raised at the 2019 First Interstate Bank Bend Summer Festival will be donated to event beneficiary and local nonprofit, Family Access Network.



Through the generosity of sponsors like First Interstate Bank, Lay It Out Events is able to make Bend Summer Festival a spectacular event that the community looks forward to every year, in addition to raising much-needed funds for local organizations.



Bend Summer Festival draws nearly 40,000 locals and visitors each year for a weekend like no other. Featuring fine food and libations, talented artists, and two stages jam-packed with first-class country, blues, rock and jazz from Central Oregon and across the nation, the Bend Summer Festival is one of the most popular events of the summer for visitors and locals alike.



About Family Access Network

Located in all public schools in Deschutes and Crook Counties, FAN is unique to Central Oregon. Working through a dedicated FAN advocate, a child or parent is connected to essential services such as food, shelter, heating, health care, clothing and more. FAN advocates link children and families to critical basic need services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school, improving the lives of over 9,000 children and family members in our community each year. www.familyaccessnetwork.org



About First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank is a community bank with over 120 banking offices, along with online and mobile banking services, throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. Driven by strong corporate values, First Interstate is committed to providing clients exemplary service and supporting the communities they serve with leadership and resources.www.firstinterstatebank.com



About Lay It Out Events

Lay It Out Events, Central Oregon’s premier event company, produces more than 20 festivals, races, and contract events each year, including Oregon WinterFest, Cascades Wedding Show, Balloons Over Bend Children’s Festival, the Happy Girls Run series, The Little Woody and more. Lay It Out Events donates a portion of each event’s proceeds to charity, raising well over $277,000 for local charities over the past 10 years. For more information, visit www.layitoutevents.com