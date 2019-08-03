News

Bend Summer Festival proceeds go to Family Access Network

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 11:33 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:33 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. -  Lay It Out Events is excited to announce that $3,000 of proceeds raised at the 2019 First Interstate Bank Bend Summer Festival will be donated to event beneficiary and local nonprofit, Family Access Network.
 
Through the generosity of sponsors like First Interstate Bank, Lay It Out Events is able to make Bend Summer Festival a spectacular event that the community looks forward to every year, in addition to raising much-needed funds for local organizations.
 
Bend Summer Festival draws nearly 40,000 locals and visitors each year for a weekend like no other. Featuring fine food and libations, talented artists, and two stages jam-packed with first-class country, blues, rock and jazz from Central Oregon and across the nation, the Bend Summer Festival is one of the most popular events of the summer for visitors and locals alike. 


About Family Access Network
Located in all public schools in Deschutes and Crook Counties, FAN is unique to Central Oregon. Working through a dedicated FAN advocate, a child or parent is connected to essential services such as food, shelter, heating, health care, clothing and more. FAN advocates link children and families to critical basic need services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school, improving the lives of over 9,000 children and family members in our community each year. www.familyaccessnetwork.org
 
About First Interstate Bank
First Interstate Bank is a community bank with over 120 banking offices, along with online and mobile banking services, throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. Driven by strong corporate values, First Interstate is committed to providing clients exemplary service and supporting the communities they serve with leadership and resources.www.firstinterstatebank.com
 
About Lay It Out Events  
Lay It Out Events, Central Oregon’s premier event company, produces more than 20 festivals, races, and contract events each year, including Oregon WinterFest, Cascades Wedding Show, Balloons Over Bend Children’s Festival, the Happy Girls Run series, The Little Woody and more. Lay It Out Events donates a portion of each event’s proceeds to charity, raising well over $277,000 for local charities over the past 10 years. For more information, visit www.layitoutevents.com 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

National & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

News
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history