News

Bend shelters at capacity; more room sought

At least 100 beds needed, community told

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 06:48 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:40 AM PDT

Bend warming shelters reach full capacity

BEND, Ore. - An estimated 900 people reported they were homeless in Bend in January, according to the Homeless Leadership Coalition’s Point in Time count. In a city that is rapidly evolving, that number is expected to continue growing along with it. 

On Tuesday, the city of Bend, along with the Homeless Leadership Coalition, held a meeting with the public to discuss the urgent need for more warming shelters in Bend.

James Cook, chair of the Homeless Leadership Coalition, says there is an estimated need for at least 100 beds in Bend. Currently, there are between 20 and 30 beds available.

Colleen Thomas, co-chair of the coalition, says the state gave the group $150,000 in funding to distribute to shelters throughout Central Oregon. Attendees at the meeting said there is not enough money to meet people’s needs.

Thomas says if not enough shelters open up in Bend, people likely would travel to places like Sisters, Redmond and La Pine.

“That’s one of the things we’re hoping to alleviate,” Thomas says. “With folks having to go to other locations across the region, we’re trying to avoid that, so that those facilities can continue to operate like they normally would.”

Chad Carpenter, the pastor of Calvary Chapel in La Pine, says the chapel’s doors are open to anyone seeking warmth in the cold weather. That includes people who are not homeless.

“We got a phone call last year from somebody saying, ‘I have a certain sexual orientation. Am I allowed to come and stay?’” Carpenter says. “And my response was, ‘Are you cold?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Then you can come to stay.’”

Carpenter says the chapel’s food and supplies are mostly donated from the community. He says six of the cots were donated by another local church. The chapel is the only warming shelter in La Pine. Carpenter says it had two guests and three volunteers stay overnight on Monday, due to the sub-freezing temperatures.

In Bend, as of Monday, the First Presbyterian Church is the only place that has applied as an alternative shelter facility. But Bend Fire Marshal Larry Medina says that like most churches, First Presbyterian has the space, but not enough volunteers or staff to oversee shelter operations.

City leaders say an ideal alternative shelter would have an open space, a kitchen and parking spaces for people who have vehicles. 

For a full list of available warming shelters, visit NeighborImpact’s website. NeighborImpact is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates