Bend seeks applicants for Neighborhood Street Safety Program

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 12:20 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:35 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The city of Bend is now accepting project applications for the Neighborhood Street Safety Program. The new program is for small-scale residential street projects to address pedestrian and bicycle safety, safe routes to school, speeding, intersection control and crossings, and other residential street traffic safety-related issues.

The Bend City Council supported the program with $800,000 in funding as part of its biennial budget-setting process. 

Eligible streets include public streets owned and maintained by the City of Bend that are:

  • Local, residential streets

o   Used by more than 400 vehicles per day (more than 11 cars in 15 minutes)

o   More than 3 blocks long (approximately 1,800 feet),

  • local street intersections with a collector or arterial street, or
  • spot improvements on an arterial or collector fronted by residential lots.

Any Bend resident can submit an application online until Sept. 20.

Each project application received by the deadline will be reviewed and prioritized by the Neighborhood Association representing the neighborhood where the proposed project is located. The top two projects from each Neighborhood Association will then be prioritized citywide by the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance. These 26 prioritized projects will then go through City staff review, public support surveys and concept designs.

Up to $800,000 worth of projects can be approved. In May 2020, the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance will submit to the City a final prioritized project list for final approval. Project design and construction for the approved projects is expected to take place between June 2020 and October 2021.

For more information on the Neighborhood Street Safety Program, including a Program Summary and the Neighborhood Street Safety Toolbox, visit:www.bendoregon.gov/streetsafety.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


