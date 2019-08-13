News

Bend's Shepherd's House Ministries receives accreditation

By:
  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 11:56 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:56 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The ECFA (Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability) announced Tuesday the accreditation of Shepherd's House Ministries of Bend.

ECFA accreditation is based on the ECFA Seven Standards of Responsible Stewardship™, including financial accountability, transparency, soundboard governance, and ethical fundraising.                          

Shepherd's House Ministries joins a growing number of Christ-centered churches and ministries across America, supported by over 27 million donors that have earned the right to display the ECFA seal.  When an organization is accredited by ECFA, it demonstrates its willingness to follow the model of biblical accountability.

"We are pleased to accredit a ministry committed to seeing hearts healed and lives changed from the inside out," said Dan Busby, president of ECFA.

Founded in 2007, Shepherd's House Ministries (www.shepherdshouseministries.org) strives to feed the hungry and to shelter the homeless, but their deeper aim is to walk alongside the hurting and the needy to effectively address the life-controlling issues that perpetuate the long-term cycles of pain and homelessness.

To learn more about Shepherd's House Ministries and their stewardship opportunities, visit ServantMatch®, ECFA's program that matches God's servants with the stewardship options of ECFA members based on ministry sectors and categories.  It is ECFA's newest online feature that allows you to quickly and easily find giving opportunities.

ECFA, founded in 1979, provides accreditation to leading Christian nonprofit organizations that faithfully demonstrate compliance with the ECFA Standards pertaining to financial accountability, fundraising, and board governance.  For more information about ECFA, including information about accreditation and a listing of ECFA-accredited members, visit www.ECFA.org or call 1-800-323-9473.

