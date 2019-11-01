News

Bend's October was colder, drier than normal

Prineville deemed 'much colder than normal'

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 01, 2019 11:15 AM PDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:45 PM PDT

PENDLETON, Ore. - (Update: Adding 30-year record period as "normal" timeframe)

Bend had a colder and drier than normal October, according to preliminary data released Friday by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.

Bend's average temperature was 42.7 degrees, which was 4.6 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 58.0 degrees, which was 3.9 degrees below normal. The highest temperature recorded in Bend was 73 degrees on the 8th. Low temperatures averaged 27.4 degrees, which was 5.4 degrees below normal. The lowest temperature was 7 degrees, on the 30th.

There were 20 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There was 1 day when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.

Precipitation totaled 0.46 inches during October, which was 0.14 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch -- was received on five days, with the heaviest, 0.20 inches reported on the 19th.

Despite the below-normal October rainfall, Bend precipitation this year has reached 12.17 inches, which is 4.40 inches above normal.

The outlook for November from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and near to below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend fall from 54.0 degrees at the start of November to 41.0 degrees at the end of November. Normal lows fall from 31.0 degrees to 25.0 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation for November in Bend is 1.39 inches.

 Meanwhile, NOAA said temperatures at Prineville averaged much colder than normal during October.

The average temperature was 43.6 degrees, which was 5.7 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 59.6 degrees, which was 5.3 degrees below normal. The highest was 76 degrees on the 8th. Low temperatures averaged 27.5 degrees, which was 6.1 degrees below normal. The lowest was 10 degrees, on the 30th.

There were 23 days with the low temperature in Prineville below 32 degrees.

Precipitation totaled 0.35 inches during October, which was 0.48 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch -- was received on eight days, with the heaviest, 0.16 inches reported on the 19th.

Prineville's precipitation this year has reached 13.12 inches, which is 5.06 inches above normal.

Prineville's outlook for November from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and near to below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Prineville fall from 57.0 degrees at the start of November to 44.0 degrees at the end of November. Normal lows fall from 32.0 degrees to 26.0 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.18 inches.

An NWS-Pendleton representative said the "normal" statistics cover a 30-year period and are updated at the end of each decade, so these figures reflect the 1981-2010 timeframe.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities