Bend's October was colder, drier than normal

Bend's October 2019 climate summary (NWS graphic)

PENDLETON, Ore. - (Update: Adding 30-year record period as "normal" timeframe)

Bend had a colder and drier than normal October, according to preliminary data released Friday by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.

Bend's average temperature was 42.7 degrees, which was 4.6 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 58.0 degrees, which was 3.9 degrees below normal. The highest temperature recorded in Bend was 73 degrees on the 8th. Low temperatures averaged 27.4 degrees, which was 5.4 degrees below normal. The lowest temperature was 7 degrees, on the 30th.

There were 20 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There was 1 day when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.

Precipitation totaled 0.46 inches during October, which was 0.14 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch -- was received on five days, with the heaviest, 0.20 inches reported on the 19th.

Despite the below-normal October rainfall, Bend precipitation this year has reached 12.17 inches, which is 4.40 inches above normal.

The outlook for November from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and near to below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend fall from 54.0 degrees at the start of November to 41.0 degrees at the end of November. Normal lows fall from 31.0 degrees to 25.0 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation for November in Bend is 1.39 inches.

Meanwhile, NOAA said temperatures at Prineville averaged much colder than normal during October.

The average temperature was 43.6 degrees, which was 5.7 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 59.6 degrees, which was 5.3 degrees below normal. The highest was 76 degrees on the 8th. Low temperatures averaged 27.5 degrees, which was 6.1 degrees below normal. The lowest was 10 degrees, on the 30th.

There were 23 days with the low temperature in Prineville below 32 degrees.

Precipitation totaled 0.35 inches during October, which was 0.48 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch -- was received on eight days, with the heaviest, 0.16 inches reported on the 19th.

Prineville's precipitation this year has reached 13.12 inches, which is 5.06 inches above normal.

Prineville's outlook for November from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and near to below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Prineville fall from 57.0 degrees at the start of November to 44.0 degrees at the end of November. Normal lows fall from 32.0 degrees to 26.0 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.18 inches.

An NWS-Pendleton representative said the "normal" statistics cover a 30-year period and are updated at the end of each decade, so these figures reflect the 1981-2010 timeframe.