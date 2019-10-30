News

Bend's Neff-Purcell intersection to see changes

Construction expected to happen in 2021

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 06:14 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 06:14 PM PDT

Neff and Purcell getting a face lift

BEND, Ore. - A very busy intersection in northeast Bend is getting closer to some much-desired improvements.

 

Two concepts recently were put before the Bend City Council: a roundabout, or a new signal system, both intended to alleviate some of the traffic build-up at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard, a site made trickier (and potentially costlier) by the fairly steep grade to the west of the corner.

 

After considering cost, construction methods, capacity and safety improvements, the signal concept was chosen.

 

That means widening the streets to add protected right- and left-turn lanes to help keep the traffic flowing. 

 

Studies show drivers take nearly a minute to move through the intersection, but the new design is expected to cut the time nearly in half. 

 

The next step is to decide how best to include sidewalks and bike lanes.
 

"Then after that point, we're just before 30% design, we'll move onto 60%, 90 and 100% design, Sinclair Burr, the project engineer, said Tuesday. (Then we) go through the right of way acquisition and utility relocate stuff that we need to do for the project. Then, by 2021, we'll be ready for construction."

 

The reason it'll take a year to get started is because they want to finish the Empire Avenue-27th Street project first.

 

NewsChannel 21 spoke Tuesday with some people who work in the area about the plans. A common theme is that it's a much-needed change.

 

"I try and stay away from it at any means necessary," said Mist Wray, who works nearby. So when I'm going to that side of town, I will go the back way over by Costco and come out on Highway 20 to stay away from that intersection, because you can't get through, there's too much traffic."

 

Wray said when she leaves to go home from work around 5:30, traffic is backed up on Neff Road almost all the way to Medical Center Drive.

 

The project is expected to cost up to $4 million, paid for by franchise fees and system development charges.

