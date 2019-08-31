Bend road and traffic report: Week of Sept. 2-8

Copyright 2016 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Here is the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for Sept. 2-8:

Special Events

· Over the Edge will be held on September 7 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. and will close the following streets:

o NW Lava Road between NW Franklin Avenue and NW Oregon Avenue

o NW Minnesota Avenue between NW Bond Street and NW Lava Road

For the Week of September 2 – 8

· NE Olney Avenue between NW Wall Street and NE 8th Street for milling and paving, road closure with detours, night work from 9/3/19 - 9/5/19.

· NE 8th Street between NE Jones Road and NE Ravenwood Drive for water valve box replacements, lane shifts, 9/4/19, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

· NE Purcell Boulevard at intersection with NE Lotus Drive for water mainline valve repair, single lane closure with flaggers, 9/5/19, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

· NE 8th Street between NE Franklin Avenue and NE Emerson Avenue for utility installation paving, southbound lane closure will impact roundabout at NE Franklin Avenue and NE 8th Street, detour in place with flaggers, 9/5/19, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

· Reed Market Road between Highway 97 and SE 3rd Street for grinding and paving, road closure with detour, night work on 9/8/19.

Ongoing Closures:

· SE 3rd Street between Highway 97 and Murphy Road for Amethyst-Mahogany Diversion Infrastructure Project access, road closure with detour, 8/25/19 - 10/18/19, night work from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.

· NW Juniper Street between NW Newport Avenue and NW Portland Avenue for gas main installation, road closure with local access only, detour in place, 8/26/19 - 9/4/19.

· NE 4th Street between NE Addison Avenue and NE Xerxes Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, until 9/30/19.

· Brosterhous Road between American Lane and News Lane for infrastructure installation, road closure with detours, until 9/20/19.

· SE White Tail Street between Brosterhous Road and Brentwood Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, until 9/20/19.

· 15th Street between Chloe Lane and Gateway Drive for Stage One of Murphy Corridor Improvements Project, southbound lane closure with detour, 8/12/19 - 10/31/19.

Upcoming Closures:

· Murphy Road between SE 3rd Street and Parrell Road for Amethyst-Mahogany Diversion Infrastructure Project installation, road closures with detours starting 9/11/19.

· NW Minnesota Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Lava Road for grinding and paving, road closure, night work on 9/9/19.

· NW Colorado Avenue and SE Scott Street between NW Arizona Avenue and SE Aune Street for grinding and paving, road closure with detour, night work on 9/9/19.

· Powers Road Between SW Elkhorn Street and Porcupine Drive for paving, road closure with local access only, 9/11/19 - 9/13/19.

· Rockbluff Lane between SW Elkhorn Street and SW Cliffrose Drive for paving, road closure with local access only, 9/11/19 - 9/13/19.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews