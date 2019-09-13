Bend road and traffic report: Week of Sept. 16-22

Copyright 2016 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Here's the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for Sept. 16-22:

Special Event

· Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 19 – 21 in Downtown Bend and will close the following streets:

o NW Oregon Avenue between NW Bond Street and NW Lava Road

o NW Irving Avenue between NW Oregon Avenue and NW Harriman Street

For the Week of September 16 – 22

· Powers Road between SW Elkhorn Street and Porcupine Drive for paving, road closure with local access only, 9/16/19 - 9/17/19.

· Rockbluff Lane between SW Elkhorn Street and SW Cliffrose Drive for paving, road closure with local access only, 9/16/19 - 9/17/19.

· Cooley Road between Highway 97 and Hunters Circle for railroad crossing repairs, road closure with detour, 9/16/19 - 9/17/19.

· NE 3rd Street between NE Greenwood Avenue and NE Franklin Avenue for Citywide Pedestrian Safety Improvements, periodic lane closures with local access, 9/16/19 - 10/25/19, night work from 10 p.m. - 10 a.m.

· NE Revere Avenue between Division Street and NE Lytle Street for railroad crossing repairs, road closure with detours, 9/18/19 - 9/20/19.

Ongoing Closures:

· Brosterhous Road between American Lane and News Lane for infrastructure installation, road closure with detours, until 9/20/19.

· SE White Tail Street between Brosterhous Road and Brentwood Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, until 9/20/19.

· NE 4th Street between NE Addison Avenue and NE Xerxes Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, until 9/30/19.

· SE 3rd Street between Highway 97 and Murphy Road for Amethyst-Mahogany Diversion Infrastructure Project access, intermittent road closures with detour, until 10/18/19, night work from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.

· Murphy Road between 3rd Street and Parrell Road for infrastructure installation as part of the Amethyst-Mahogany Diversion Project, road closure for eastbound traffic with detour.

· 15th Street between Chloe Lane and Gateway Drive for Stage One of Murphy Corridor Improvements Project, southbound lane closure with detour, until 10/31/19.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

