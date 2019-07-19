News

Bend road and traffic report: Week of July 22-28

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 02:05 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 02:05 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Here's the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of July 22-28: 

·NE 3rd Street between NE Franklin Avenue and NE Greeley Avenue for hydrant repairs, right lane closure in northbound lane, 7/23/19, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

·SE 27th Street between Reed Market Road and Capella Place for sewer utility work, lane diversions, 7/24/19, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

·Butler Market Road between Brinson Boulevard and NE Rumgay Lane for sewer utility work, lane diversions, 7/24/19, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

·Reed Market Road between SE 15th Street and Admiral Way for utility installation, bike lane closure with bikes on roadway, 7/24/19 - 7/26/19.

·City of Bend Residential Slurry Seal street restoration will take place within multiple neighborhoods. Residents within the project areas will receive notification of dates and times for temporary street closures via reader boards and Type II Barricades. Restoration work will occur on Vogt Road in addition to Quiet Canyon, Majestic, Choctaw Village, Sharadon, and Butler Crossing subdivisions.

Ongoing Closures:

·NE 4th Street between NE Addison Avenue and NE Xerxes Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, 6/10/19 - 7/26/19.

·Brosterhous Road between American Lane and News Lane for infrastructure installation, road closure with detours, 7/8/19 - 8/1/19.

·SE White Tail Street between Brosterhous Road and Brentwood Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, 7/8/19 - 8/1/19.

·The closure of the intersection of Empire Avenue and Purcell Boulevard will be expanded to include the intersection of Purcell Boulevard and Spinnaker Street. The expanded closure will begin on Monday, July 15 and will continue through July 24. After July 24, the Empire Avenue and Purcell Boulevard intersection will remain closed until early August. Access to the Terrango Glen neighborhood is maintained off of Empire Avenue via Desert Sage Street and off of Brinson Boulevard via Daniel Duke Way. Please stay out of the construction area until the roundabout officially opens.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews

