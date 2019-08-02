Bend road and traffic report: Week of August 5-11

Copyright 2016 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BEND, Ore. - Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of August 5-11:

Special Event

·Flashback Cruz will occur on August 3 from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. and impact the following streets:

o NW Wall Street between NW Newport Avenue and NW Louisiana Avenue

o NW Bond Street between NW Franklin Avenue and NW Oregon Avenue

o NW Franklin Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Lava Road

o NW Lava Road between NW Franklin Avenue and NW Minnesota Avenue

o NW Minnesota Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Bond Street

o NW Oregon Avenue between NW Bond Street and NW Wall Street

For the Week of August 5 – 11

·NW Greeley Avenue between NW Harriman Street and NW Hill Street for stormwater infrastructure repairs, road closure with local access only, 8/6/19 - 8/7/19, 6 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

·NE 4th Street between NE Quimby Avenue and NE Penn Avenue for waterline installation, single lane closures with flagging, 8/6/19 - 8/8/19, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

·Intersection of 27th Street and Butler Market Road for utility potholing as part of Empire Corridor Improvements Project, single lane closures with flaggers, 8/6/19- 8/9/19, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ongoing Closures:

·NE 4th Street between NE Addison Avenue and NE Xerxes Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, until 8/30/19.

·Brosterhous Road between American Lane and News Lane for infrastructure installation, road closure with detours, 7/8/19 - 8/30/19.

·SE White Tail Street between Brosterhous Road and Brentwood Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, 7/8/19 - 8/30/19.

·The Empire Avenue and Purcell Boulevard intersection will remain closed until August 5. Access to the Terrango Glen neighborhood is maintained off of Empire Avenue via Desert Sage Street and off of Brinson Boulevard via Daniel Duke Way. Please stay out of the construction area until the roundabout officially opens.

Upcoming Closures:

·15th Street between Chloe Lane and Gateway Drive for Stage One of Murphy Corridor Improvements Project, southbound lane closure with detour, 8/12/19 -10/31/19.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic