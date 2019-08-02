News

Bend road and traffic report: Week of August 5-11

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 12:25 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:25 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of August 5-11:

Special Event

·Flashback Cruz will occur on August 3 from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. and impact the following streets:

o   NW Wall Street between NW Newport Avenue and NW Louisiana Avenue

o   NW Bond Street between NW Franklin Avenue and NW Oregon Avenue

o   NW Franklin Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Lava Road

o   NW Lava Road between NW Franklin Avenue and NW Minnesota Avenue

o   NW Minnesota Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Bond Street

o   NW Oregon Avenue between NW Bond Street and NW Wall Street

For the Week of August 5 – 11   

·NW Greeley Avenue between NW Harriman Street and NW Hill Street for stormwater infrastructure repairs, road closure with local access only, 8/6/19 - 8/7/19, 6 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

·NE 4th Street between NE Quimby Avenue and NE Penn Avenue for waterline installation, single lane closures with flagging, 8/6/19 - 8/8/19, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

·Intersection of 27th Street and Butler Market Road for utility potholing as part of Empire Corridor Improvements Project, single lane closures with flaggers, 8/6/19- 8/9/19, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ongoing Closures:

·NE 4th Street between NE Addison Avenue and NE Xerxes Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, until 8/30/19.

·Brosterhous Road between American Lane and News Lane for infrastructure installation, road closure with detours, 7/8/19 - 8/30/19.

·SE White Tail Street between Brosterhous Road and Brentwood Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, 7/8/19 - 8/30/19.

·The Empire Avenue and Purcell Boulevard intersection will remain closed until August 5. Access to the Terrango Glen neighborhood is maintained off of Empire Avenue via Desert Sage Street and off of Brinson Boulevard via Daniel Duke Way. Please stay out of the construction area until the roundabout officially opens.

Upcoming Closures:

·15th Street between Chloe Lane and Gateway Drive for Stage One of Murphy Corridor Improvements Project, southbound lane closure with detour, 8/12/19 -10/31/19.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

National & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25