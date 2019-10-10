Bend retailers partner in Bethlehem Inn coat drive

BEND, Ore. - Bend retailers Pine Mountain Sports, Foot Zone and Patagonia Bend have teamed up for the third year in a row to collect gently used coats, sleeping bags and other warm clothing for the homeless community.

During the month of October, items can be dropped off at Pine Mountain Sports, Foot Zone or Patagonia stores in Bend during store hours. The retailers will coordinate delivery to Bethlehem Inn.

"With the cold weather coming earlier this year we are in major need of winter coats for adults, water-resistant adult gloves, winter socks for adults, and thermal undergarments for adults." says Courtney Gallant, Community Engagement Coordinator at Bethlehem Inn. "Our donated clothing rooms support individuals residing at Bethlehem Inn as well as the general public, and we see many in need of warm clothing this time of year, so any support helps!"

To further encourage donations, all three stores are offering credits that can be used for in store purchases to anyone who brings in a donation before Oct. 31.