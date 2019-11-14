News

Bend resident charged with uploading child porn

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 06:02 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 06:02 PM PST

BEND, Ore. - A tip to Bend police on Tuesday from a nationwide task force targeting crimes against children led to an arrest of a 20-year-old Bend resident on charges he uploaded more than two-dozen child pornography images over the past six months.

 

The information came from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a nationwide network of more than 60 task forces representing over 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.

 

Bend police detectives identified the suspect as Wyatt Anthony Carrell, who lives in the 20300 block of Sonota Way, Sgt. Robert Jones said.

 

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police officers and detectives made a traffic stop and contacted Carrell at Northeast Purcell Boulevard and Highway 20. 

 

Later, around 7 p.m., they served a search warrant at Carrell’s residence and another on his car.

 

Carrell was arrested and booked into the Deschutes County Jail on 27 first-degree counts of encouraging child sex abuse and one count of criminal possession of a forgery device. He was held Wednesday on $100,000 bail.

 

Carrell was arraigned Wednesday on the initial 27-count charging document and is due back in court in a week on an expected formal indictment.

