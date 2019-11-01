Bend-Redmond Habitat seeks volunteers for Thailand build trip

BEND, Ore. - Join Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity on a build trip to Phang Nga, Thailand, March 7-14, 2020. Bend-Redmond Habitat has spots available for volunteers who want to have an amazing experience in a different country and culture and help low income families at the same time!

This is your opportunity to have an experience of a lifetime. Volunteers will help build a concrete block home with septic pits for a Habitat family. Volunteer tasks could include mixing concrete, preparing the floor, laying blocks.

Volunteers will have the chance to meet the families they are building for, learn about the local culture, try new foods and more. No construction experience or skill necessary. Ages 18 and older are welcome or 16 and older with adult supervision.

The team will be led by staff from Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity as part of a larger Habitat for Humanity Global Village community of building projects across the world. Get your hands dirty on the work site, meet families whose housing situations have been improved with Habitat's help, experience the country like an insider and do it all alongside a team of like-minded volunteers. Help Habitat to make the world a better place to live.

The trip will include 5 days of building as well as opportunities for cultural experiences each day. The cost is $2,100 per person plus airfare. Cost includes all in-country costs for transportation, lodging, food and cultural activities.

For more information on this amazing trip, contact Sophie Paez, spaez@brhabitat.org, 541.419.3373.