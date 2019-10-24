News

Bend-Redmond Habitat receives statewide recognition

No. 5 among '100 Best Nonprofits to Work For'


  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 03:59 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 03:59 PM PDT

BEND. Ore. - The Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity staff say they know they have the best employer in Central Oregon, but it helps to be ranked #5 for medium-sized organizations in the Oregon Business 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon list.  

In its 11th year, the list showcases nonprofits that are at the top of their game in creating rewarding workplaces for employees. This year, Bend-Redmond Habitat celebrates 30 years of service to the community, and this is just the icing on the cake.

The 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon survey came out earlier this year and asks employees questions about benefits, perks, work flexibility, contentment and more. The staff at the Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity are a great team. The staff are passionate and dedicated and it shows on a daily basis.

As stated in the Oregon Business article, employees are true believers in the mission of this affordable housing provider. A strong and close-knit team also means staffers are happy to come to work. “We have each other’s backs, and even when we have an inevitable rough day, week or month, we are there for each other,” says one contented staffer.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is one of the few affordable housing builders in Central Oregon providing opportunities for homeownership for low to moderate income people that are housing unstable and earn 40% to 80% of the area median income. With their homeownership program, families & individuals are required to volunteer hundreds of hours as the down payment for the home, attend monthly financial education classes and participate in a matched savings program for the closing costs. When those requirements are fulfilled and the house is constructed, the families & individuals purchase it with a below market rate loan for 30 years.

 About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond.  We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing.  Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 148 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1017 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home.  Because of the success of our ReStores, 100% of every monetary gift supports Habitat’s mission. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

Both the Bend ReStore and the Redmond ReStore are home improvement resale centers that accept and sell a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStores benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709 and Redmond, 541.548.1406.

