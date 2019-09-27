News

Bend-Redmond Habitat dedicates first affordable housing cottages

For four families

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 12:12 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:12 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has dedicated four cottage homes for local families at Bend’s first affordable housing cottage site. The families include a social worker, food service provider and veteran, medical services provider and a retired California state employee and veteran.

The cottages completed on Bend's Westside are the culmination of hundreds of hours of sweat equity and commitment to the Habitat homeownership program. These hours include time on the construction site, at our ReStore and a large portion of the hours are spent learning all about being successful financially.

Bend-Redmond Habitat’s goal is to build affordable homes in partnership with families in need in our community and that the families would have long-term success as homeowners and community members.

The cottage home site is Bend-Redmond Habitat’s first foray into Cottage development and construction. Major sponsors include: The Riverhouse Gala, The Central Oregon Collective, Wells Fargo Housing Foundation, Jake’s Diner, New Hope Church and Subaru of Bend, The City of Bend, Furnish Hope, Loan Depot, Deschutes County Title, subcontractors, individual and business donors, foundations and more. 

Bend-Redmond Habitat believes that a home creates an opportunity for stability, provides security, tranquility and empowers people to become better. It also opens doors for children to reach their full potential. Bend-Redmond is thankful for so many in the community who take time to volunteer, donate, shop at the ReStores and advocate for the organization and affordable housing.

To learn more about Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity and how you could help make a difference, visit https://bendredmondhabitat.org/ or contact 541.402.0207.

