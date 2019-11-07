News

Bend ranks in top 5 in nation for Airbnbs per capita

Nearly 1,700 listings per 50K Bend residents

By:

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 06:42 PM PST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 07:12 PM PST

Bend ranks in top 5 in nation for...

Bend is known for having lots of tourists, and a new study reveals just how many of those tourists might be staying in Airbnb rentals: a lot.

The study released Wednesday shows Bend as the number 4 city for most properties per capita. There are nearly 1,700 listed homes and rooms for every 50,000 Bend residents.

The financial company IPX 1031 commissioned the study to find out where to stay in certain cities and where to invest.

Airbnb allows property owners to rent out their properties to guests all over the country. In order for someone in Bend to rent their house out on Airbnb, they must go through the city's short-term rental program.

First, they must get a land use permit requirement, then apply for a short-term rental operating license by paying a $275 fee.

The data included Sunriver as a part of Bend. Any entire home, private room or shared house was included in the data. A total of 92% of the Airbnb listings in Bend were for entire homes.

According to Tricia Harte, an outreach manager at Digital Third Coast, the company that conducted the study, Airbnbs in the Bend area have been steadily increasing in the last couple of years.

“We looked at the data for the past couple years and the number of Airbnbs in Bend has grown about 36 percent over the past two years,” Harte said.

Kevney Dugan, president of Visit Bend, said Airbnbs can be more fitting for many of the Bend tourists.

“When you look at people coming to Bend, they are bringing bikes and kayaks and those sorts of things,” Dugan said. “Airbnbs tend to suit that a little bit better than a traditional hotel.”

The study used the short-term analytics database AirDNA. Data was analyzed from more than 750 cities across the country.

Florida seems to be the most popular destination, as the four other cities in the top five are in the Sunshine State: Miami at nearly 3,500 listings, Kissimmee close to 2,900, Sarasota at about 2,200 and Daytona Beach just above 1,000 listings.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27