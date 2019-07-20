News

Bend police update: Missing woman found safe

Officers thank 'phenomenal' public response

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 02:27 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 05:26 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Police say woman found safe, thank public)

Bend police thanked the public late Friday afternoon for responding to an alert about a missing woman, saying she had been found safe.

“The power of social media in this community is phenomenal,” the good-news update stated around 3:45 p.m.

Bend police issued a public alert just after 2 p.m. Friday as they searched for a missing, mentally delayed woman last seen in the area of the Old Mill District.

The woman was described as an African American, 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds, with dark hair and red braids, a purple shirt and dark pants.

The public was asked to call 911 if she’s seen.

Alerts went out from Bend police on Twitter, Facebook, by phone and by text.

