Bend police update: Missing woman found safe
Officers thank 'phenomenal' public response
BEND, Ore. - (Update: Police say woman found safe, thank public)
Bend police thanked the public late Friday afternoon for responding to an alert about a missing woman, saying she had been found safe.
“The power of social media in this community is phenomenal,” the good-news update stated around 3:45 p.m.
Bend police issued a public alert just after 2 p.m. Friday as they searched for a missing, mentally delayed woman last seen in the area of the Old Mill District.
The woman was described as an African American, 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds, with dark hair and red braids, a purple shirt and dark pants.
The public was asked to call 911 if she’s seen.
Alerts went out from Bend police on Twitter, Facebook, by phone and by text.
