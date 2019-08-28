Bend police shut S. Hwy. 97 over unfounded bomb report

BEND, Ore. - Police closed South Highway 97 in Bend and evacuated businesses for most of the lunch hour Wednesday due to a report of someone with a suspected bomb that turned out to be unfounded, officers said.

Around 12:10 p.m., Bend police received a third-party report of someone with a suspected destructive device in the area of South Side Pub, in the 61000 block of South Highway 97, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

Officers shut down the roadway as a precautionary measure, she said, and a few nearby businesses were evacuated.

"It was determined to be unfounded, with no danger to the public," McConkey said in a brief news release, adding that the highway was closed for less than an hour.