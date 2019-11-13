Bend police recover 3 stolen vehicles, make 5 arrests

Herbert Laurin, Nikole Barclay, Lillyanne Kostelecky (Photos: Deschutes County Jail)

BEND, Ore. - Bend police had a busy but successful Tuesday, in terms of car thefts, recovering three stolen vehicles in unrelated crimes, one a motor home that got in a crash and another a pickup taken last week in Harney County. Officers made five arrests, one involving the use of a restraint device and another a guns-drawn traffic stop.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers took a report of a 2004 Winnebago motor home stolen from the victim's driveway around 11:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Northwest Georgia Avenue, Sgt. Rob Emerson said. The owner reported it stolen as soon as he realized it was gone.

While officers investigated the theft, the motor home was involved in a crash in the area of Northwest Greenwood Avenue and Hill Street, Emerson said. The driver, Hugh Laurin, 63, of Hermiston, struck and damaged a parked car.

Officers arrived and learned Laurin had stolen the Winnebago. He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and booked on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failure to register as a sex offender. He remained held on $20,000 bail early Wednesday.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Bend officer saw a white Toyota Echo fail to stop at a stop sign at Northeast Fourth Street and Greenwood Avenue, Emerson said.

The officer pulled the car over and learned it had been stolen last Wednesday from the northeast Bend area. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office had taken the original report.

The driver, Nikole Barclay, 21, of Bend, got out after the traffic stop and advanced toward the officer and said, ‘What now?” Emerson said.

The officer was able to detain Barclay without incident, he said, but she became uncooperative, and officers placed her in a WRAP restraint “for her safety and theirs.” She was booked into jail on car theft charges.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., an officer saw a 2011 Toyota Tundra getting gas at the Quickway Market on Northeast Butler Market Road, “recognized an occupant from numerous prior contacts and knew the occupant was often involved in criminal activity,” Emerson wrote in a news release.

The officer did a routine records check on the pickup and learned it was reported stolen on Nov. 5 out of Harney County.

When the Tundra left the gas station, the officer, joined by several others, performed a “high-risk” (guns drawn) traffic stop, and the driver, Henry Duran, 34, of Bend, stopped in the 400 block of Butler Market Road, Emerson said.

Duran and a male passenger were detained without incident. Emerson said the passenger was determined not to be involved with the stolen vehicle and was released. Duran was in possession of methamphetamine and was taken to the jail on car theft and meth possession charges. He was held without bail on a parole violation.

Further investigation found Duran was given the vehicle to drive by Ashley Manahan, 28, of Bend, and Lillyanne Kostelecky, 22, of Nice, California, Emerson said. Investigators learned the two women had stolen the pickup in Harney County and driven it to Bend.

The women were found at a home on Northeast Wichita Way and taken into custody. Both face car theft charges, while Manahan also is charged with a parole violation.