Bend police find missing Redmond woman

Redmond police released two photos Saturday evening of a missing woman, Sarah Garner, 44

REDMOND, Ore. - (Update: Missing woman found safe)

A Redmond woman missing since Friday afternoon was found by Bend police on Sunday and is safe, officials said.

Redmond police had turned to the public Saturday evening for help in locating Sarah Garner, 44, who last had been seen around 3:45 p.m. Friday, walking away from a Starbucks at 1400 Southwest Canal Boulevard.

Garner was found around noon on Sunday by Bend police, according to Redmond police Lt. Jesse Petersen.

"Thank you to everyone who assisted" in looking for her, Petersen added.

Saturday evening, Petersen said the woman's disappearance did not appear to be suspicious but that she "suffers from an underlying medical condition, which is a cause of concern for her safety and well-being."