Bend PD, other agencies join in No-Shave November

Cancer awareness pin and bracelet (Photo: Bend PD)

BEND, Ore. - The Bend Police are participating in “No Shave November” for a third year and are hoping to continue it into the future. The last two years, they have raised nearly $12,000 for the American Cancer Society.

This year, Bend Police members have options on how they want to participate. The members can either grow facial hair or show their support by wearing a pin or bracelet.

Members participate by donating $50 to the American Cancer Society and the Bend Police Association is matching the donations up to $1,000. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Redmond Police Department will be participating as well.

There will be a final beard judging competition that is open to the public and will be held at Deschutes Brewery Public House in downtown Bend on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 6-10 p.m.