Bend PD: DUII driver tried to hit pedestrians, motorcyclist

Cameron Matthew Hall (Photo: Deschutes County Jail)

BEND, Ore. - A 21-year-old Bend resident whose driver's license was suspended after he pleaded guilty to DUII earlier this year was arrested Thursday night on drunken driving and several other charges, accused of apparently trying to hit pedestrians and run over a woman driving a motorcycle, police said.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to The Box Factory along Industrial Way on a report of an intoxicated driver, Corporal Kyle Voll said.

Witnesses told police the driver, later identified as Cameron Matthew Hall, "appeared to be making a deliberate attempt to hit pedestrians" and was seen trying to run over a 26-year-old Bend woman riding a motorcycle, Voll said. No injuries were reported, he added.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a 2015 Jeep Compass. Within minutes, Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received two other calls of a DUII driver in downtown Bend and a vehicle matching the description of the Box Factory call, Voll said.

Officers found the Jeep downtown, near Northwest Bond Street and Minnesota Avenue, and pulled it over. But Hall ran away, prompting a brief pursuit on foot and his arrest at Bond Street and Franklin Avenue, Voll said.

Hall also damaged the rear passenger compartment of a police patrol car when being taken into custody, the corporal said.

Hall was booked into the county jail on charges of DUII-alcohol, first-degree attempted assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering, interfering with a police officer, second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license. He was held Friday on $100,000 bail.

Court records show Hall was charged and pleaded guilty earlier this year to misdemeanor DUII and to driving "under the influence of cannabis and/or intoxicating liquor" last Dec. 29. A second charge, of reckless driving, also a misdemeanor, was dismissed.

Hall was sentenced to a one-year driver's license suspension, until next March, 18 months probation and to enter an alcohol treatment program, as well as serve on a victim impact panel and perform 80 hours of community work service.

His probation was revoked last month for failure to complete treatment and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He's scheduled to be arraigned on the probation violation Friday afternoon.