Bend PD, DCSO team up on Hwy. 97 traffic enforcement

BEND, Ore. - The Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Community Action Target Team (CATT) said Monday they will be working together on Thursday afternoon to conduct a focused traffic enforcement detail on Highway 97 north of Bend.

The traffic detail will be focused on the area of Highway 97 between Deschutes Junction (milepost 130) and Cooley Road (milepost 134).

The purpose of the traffic detail will be to promote safe and attentive driving, with the officers and deputies specifically focusing on several violations including speeding, following too closely, cellphone use, seat belt violations and careless driving.

"Preliminary crash data through 2017 from the Oregon Department of Transportation shows that in this particular area, drivers are driving too fast and following too closely," Monday's announcement said. "These two factors were established as being the primary cause of crashes in this area.

"It is our hope this cooperative effort between the Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office will help drivers understand the importance of following posted speed signs, while encouraging them to be attentive and safe behind the wheel," the announcement said.