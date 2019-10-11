News

Bend PD kidnap, assault arrest leads to DRW raid

Lengthy search at home on Faugarwee Circle

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 03:15 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 08:05 PM PDT

Kidnap, assault arrest leads to DRW raid

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Adding video, comments from neighbors; police say search will continue through the night)

An arrest has been made in a kidnapping and assault case, Bend police said, and the region's SWAT team was conducting a raid Thursday afternoon on a home in Deschutes River Woods, south of the city.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team and Bend police detectives served a search warrant around 2:30 p.m. on Faugarwee Circle in a kidnapping and assault investigation, according to a tweet from Bend police.

“The suspect is in custody and no longer a threat,” officers added.

Police Lt. Juli McConkey later said detectives expected "working on this case throughout the night and into the morning." She said names were being withheld due to the ongoing investigation, and more information will be released "as soon as we are able to so the investigation is not compromised."

"There is no threat to the public," she again noted.

A neighbor who lives across the street called the home a “house of horrors.” Others had expressed concern about possible drug activity at the home.

A neighbor said the CERT team and several unmarked police cars surrounded the home and were putting residents in a van. Police used a loudspeaker to call for residents to come out with their hands up.

We’ll have updates as warranted.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

Pets
10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Economy
Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

News
Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4