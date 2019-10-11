Bend PD kidnap, assault arrest leads to DRW raid

Kidnap, assault arrest leads to DRW raid

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Adding video, comments from neighbors; police say search will continue through the night)

An arrest has been made in a kidnapping and assault case, Bend police said, and the region's SWAT team was conducting a raid Thursday afternoon on a home in Deschutes River Woods, south of the city.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team and Bend police detectives served a search warrant around 2:30 p.m. on Faugarwee Circle in a kidnapping and assault investigation, according to a tweet from Bend police.

“The suspect is in custody and no longer a threat,” officers added.

Police Lt. Juli McConkey later said detectives expected "working on this case throughout the night and into the morning." She said names were being withheld due to the ongoing investigation, and more information will be released "as soon as we are able to so the investigation is not compromised."

"There is no threat to the public," she again noted.

A neighbor who lives across the street called the home a “house of horrors.” Others had expressed concern about possible drug activity at the home.

A neighbor said the CERT team and several unmarked police cars surrounded the home and were putting residents in a van. Police used a loudspeaker to call for residents to come out with their hands up.

