Bend Parkway median cleanup planned

Bend Parkway (file photo)

BEND, Ore. - The city of Bend Streets and Operations Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation will be working together, combining crews and equipment, to clean up the Bend Parkway median over the next couple of weeks.

The work will start near Colorado Avenue and extend about four miles to the north, to the Cascade Village Shopping Center, over the course of seven nights.

The work will require closures of the lanes closest to the median, but one lane of traffic each direction will remain open during the project. Work will start at 7 p.m. and end around 6 a.m. the following morning.

Work is scheduled to occur on the nights of:

Monday, November 4

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Thursday, Nov. 7

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Thursday, Nov. 14

“This joint effort with City of Bend and ODOT is a continuation of a similar parkway median clean-up we did in May of 2018 between Murphy Road and Colorado Avenue,” said Bend Streets and Operations Director David Abbas. “We are cleaning up vegetation, debris and sanding rock that has accumulated within the median over the years for improved visibility, safety, and maintenance.”

Please use caution when driving in a work zone.