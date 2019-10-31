News

Bend Parkway median cleanup planned

Overnight work will close lanes

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 09:09 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:09 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The city of Bend Streets and Operations Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation will be working together, combining crews and equipment, to clean up the Bend Parkway median over the next couple of weeks.

The work will start near Colorado Avenue and extend about four miles to the north, to the Cascade Village Shopping Center, over the course of seven nights. 

The work will require closures of the lanes closest to the median, but one lane of traffic each direction will remain open during the project. Work will start at 7 p.m. and end around 6 a.m. the following morning.

Work is scheduled to occur on the nights of:

  • Monday, November 4
  • Tuesday, Nov. 5
  • Wednesday, Nov. 6
  • Thursday, Nov. 7
  • Tuesday, Nov. 12
  • Wednesday, Nov. 13
  • Thursday, Nov. 14

“This joint effort with City of Bend and ODOT is a continuation of a similar parkway median clean-up we did in May of 2018 between Murphy Road and Colorado Avenue,” said Bend Streets and Operations Director David Abbas. “We are cleaning up vegetation, debris and sanding rock that has accumulated within the median over the years for improved visibility, safety, and maintenance.”

Please use caution when driving in a work zone. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates