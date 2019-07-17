Bend Parks plans more Shevlin Park burns in fall

Prescribed burns slated for Shevlin Park

BEND, Ore. - The Bend Park and Recreation District Board discussed at Tuesday night's meeting plans for more prescribed burns at Shevlin Park and for major renovations to Juniper Swim and Fitness Center.

The park district and the U.S. Forest Service are getting ready for more prescribed burns this fall. The two agencies partner to allow Forest Service crews onto the park district land for the burns.

The agreement allows the Forest Service to conduct the burn while the Bend Park and Rec chips in for 20 percent of the cost.

Jeff Amaral, the park district's natural resources manager, said this is an important thing, not only for the health of that ecosystem but also for the safety of the city of Bend.

"For this prescribed fire, it's going to take place during certain weather conditions, and the Forest Service monitors that closely," Amaral said. "So we will make sure that the wind speed and the wind direction are favorable for to have minimal smoke occur in Bend. Prescribed fire in Shevlin Park will create a bit of a buffer or fuel break for the city of Bend."

The next set of prescribed burns is slated for mid-October and November.

Amaral said the district has about one burn each year, and they are scheduled to have more in coming years. He added the hope is to continue prescribed burns in Shevlin Park in the spring of 2020.

Meanwhile, BPRD is also working on updates to the Juniper Swim and Fitness Center.

The current indoor pool is more than 40 years old and according to Matt Mercer, recreation services director, the pool has been in need of updates for several years.

Mercer said the upgrades will include a new pool tank and a new pool deck and drainage system, along with better access to the pool that' ADA-compliant.

Mercer said the renovation is going to make the facility one that will be able to serve the community well for many more years to come.

"The configuration of the facility will remain much the same but, it will be not only new but newer technology, it will be much more accessible for people, much more comfortable, much easier to maintain," Mercer said. "And really we are just adding maybe 30 or 40 more years onto the life of that facility."

Planning for the project is still in the preliminary stages as they work through the design and construction process simultaneously.

Mercer said there's not a budget yet in place for this project but that it will be a multimillion dollar renovation.

He added they hope to begin the project in the fall of 2020 and have it completed in three to four months.