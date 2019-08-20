Bend Paratriathlete eyes 2020 Tokyo Olympics

BEND, Ore. - Jamie Brown from Bend has turned what he called minor challenges into a major success story.

Brown was born with a condition called fibular hemamilia, which means he was born with no fibula.

"I am a below-the-knee amputee, as in I have my whole lower leg. I just don't have a fibula,” Brown said Monday. “I’m basically missing my foot. I'm also missing a couple fingers on my right hand, part of the same birth defect."

Brown was also diagnosed with diabetes during college. He said being handicapped was never an option for him.

"Everyone has challenges they have to overcome,” Brown said. “Mine are just obviously more visible to your eyes. For me, it's always been this way, so I don't really know how to do it any differently."

Brown said he used sports as an outlet to fit in with his peers.



"I mean, all the way back into elementary school,” Brown said. “It was an area I succeeded in, regardless of the prosthetics and stuff like that."



Eleven years ago, Brown said he fell in love with triathlons. That's a 750-meter swim, followed by a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 6-kilometer run.



On Sunday, Brown returned from Tokyo, where he took home bronze in the Paratriathlon World Cup and celebrated his 40th birthday in the same weekend.

Brown said winning the bronze was no easy task.

“Everyone had to deal with the heat that was out there, which they weren’t kidding about,” Brown said. “It’s extremely hot and humid out there. There’s no hiding from it, as far as the race goes. So you just have to manage it the best you can, and fortunately I was lucky enough to come away with third place.”



Brown said the course was the same one people will be competing on at the 2020 Olympics. He needs to finish in the top ten in world rankings to qualify. Right now, he ranks fourth in the world and first in the U.S. in his PTS4 classification.

The Paratriathlon was first introduced to the Olympics four years ago in Rio, but Brown's classification was not included. He said he's excited to have a chance to compete this time around.



"Being able to represent your community, my family and then, obviously, the United States would just be awesome," Brown said.



Brown added he hopes his story can inspire others who are dealing with challenges of their own.



"We all have bad days,” Brown said. “Your amputation or your prosthetic is not the reason you're having a bad day. You're completely fine -- just move on, go find some laughter and stay positive."



Brown said he's always thought outside of the box to accomplish his goals. Right now, his eyes are set on one goal -- earning a spot in the Olympics.

There’s still a long road ahead before that dream becomes a reality. Brown has a quick turnaround after returning from Tokyo.

He will be hopping back on a plane to leave for Switzerland to compete in the Paratriathlon World Championships this weekend. He said the race is the most important qualification for the Olympics.