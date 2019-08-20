News

Bend paratriathlete eyes 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Jamie Brown earned bronze at World Cup last Friday

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 07:53 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 07:53 PM PDT

Bend Paratriathlete eyes 2020 Tokyo Olympics

BEND, Ore. - Jamie Brown from Bend has turned what he called minor challenges into a major success story.

 

Brown was born with a condition called fibular hemamilia, which means he was born with no fibula.

 

"I am a below-the-knee amputee, as in I have my whole lower leg. I just don't have a fibula, Brown said Monday. I’m basically missing my foot. I'm also missing a couple fingers on my right hand, part of the same birth defect."

 

Brown was also diagnosed with diabetes during college. He said being handicapped was never an option for him.

 

"Everyone has challenges they have to overcome, Brown said. Mine are just obviously more visible to your eyes. For me, it's always been this way, so I don't really know how to do it any differently."

 

Brown said he used sports as an outlet to fit in with his peers.

"I mean, all the way back into elementary school, Brown said. It was an area I succeeded in, regardless of the prosthetics and stuff like that."

Eleven years ago, Brown said he fell in love with triathlons. That's a 750-meter swim, followed by a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 6-kilometer run.
 

On Sunday, Brown returned from Tokyo, where he took home bronze in the Paratriathlon World Cup and celebrated his 40th birthday in the same weekend.

 

Brown said winning the bronze was no easy task.

 

“Everyone had to deal with the heat that was out there, which they weren’t kidding about,” Brown said. It’s extremely hot and humid out there. There’s no hiding from it, as far as the race goes. So you just have to manage it the best you can, and fortunately I was lucky enough to come away with third place.


Brown said the course was the same one people will be competing on at the 2020 Olympics. He needs to finish in the top ten in world rankings to qualify. Right now, he ranks fourth in the world and first in the U.S. in his PTS4 classification.

 

The Paratriathlon was first introduced to the Olympics four years ago in Rio, but Brown's classification was not included. He said he's excited to have a chance to compete this time around.  

"Being able to represent your community, my family and then, obviously, the United States would just be awesome," Brown said.

Brown added he hopes his story can inspire others who are dealing with challenges of their own.

"We all have bad days, Brown said. Your amputation or your prosthetic is not the reason you're having a bad day. You're completely fine -- just move on, go find some laughter and stay positive."

Brown said he's always thought outside of the box to accomplish his goals. Right now, his eyes are set on one goal -- earning a spot in the Olympics.

 

There’s still a long road ahead before that dream becomes a reality. Brown has a quick turnaround after returning from Tokyo.

 

He will be hopping back on a plane to leave for Switzerland to compete in the Paratriathlon World Championships this weekend. He said the race is the most important qualification for the Olympics.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10