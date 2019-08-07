News

Bend median home-sales price hits record $470,000

But fewer building permits; Redmond's price drops

Aug 06, 2019

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:54 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - It might not have been a super-hot July in Bend -- except in the home-sales market, where yet another record median sales price was reached: $470,000, a report out Tuesday said.

That's $4,000 higher than the previous record, set in May, and a sizable move up from the $445,000 median sale price seen in June, according to Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond.

But the firm also reported a drop in Bend's new home permits, to 32 last month -- the lowest monthly figure in over a year, since March 2018.

Bend still has a roughly three-month inventory of homes on the market, meanwhile, about the same as May and June.

Redmond saw a $15,000 drop in its median home sale price last month, to $315,000, but also has had a stable inventory of about three months since May. Sales for the month dropped a bit, to 100.

See the figures for other Central Oregon markets in the Beacon Report at https://beaconappraisal.net/site/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/BEACON-REPORT-August-2019.pdf

