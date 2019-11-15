News

Bend may require 'energy score' to sell homes

It's already mandatory step in Portland

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 07:29 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 07:29 PM PST

Mandatory home energy scores may come to Bend

BEND, Ore. - The Bend City Council's new Climate Action Plan may require homeowners get a "home energy score" before selling their homes, and that mandatory aspect has brought some strong opposition.

The home energy score certification has already been implemented in Portland and other Oregon cities.

The Climate Action Plan is designed to lower the city's greenhouse gas emissions. Part of that plan focuses on homes, as 29% of the city's greenhouse gases comes from residences, while 22% comes from commercial buildings and 36%  from transportation.

The energy score would require homeowners who are selling their houses to pay a fee to have their house checked for its energy usage. That fee has not been determined, but homeowners in Portland are paying between $150 and $250.

Cassie Lacy, a senior management analyst with the city of Bend, explained the basics of the home certification.

“The Home Energy Score kind of works like a "nutrition fact" for your home or like a mile per gallon rating, Lacy said. “It allows consumers to understand the different type (of) homes they will buy, from an energy perspective.”

The energy score would not be conducted by the city, but a third party. The score would help buyers see information costs during winter and summer months. The current proposal would have homes scored on a scale of  1-10, with 10 being the most energy-efficient.

A higher score could increase market interest, but may not necessarily change the value, according to Scott Besaw, a principal broker at Stellar Realty Northwest.

“I don’t think it’s actually increasing home value, but for some people, it is something they are specifically looking for,” said Besaw. “If it's something home buyers are really concerned about, they may pay more attention to those scores than others.”

The proposal has come with controversy. A living wage in Bend is a hot topic and adding a couple of hundred dollars to that has caused some outcry from the city's economic development advisory board and area Realtors. They have expressed support for such efforts on a voluntary or incentivized basis, but not a requirement.

Some councilors also have voiced misgivings about moving in that direction.

A new group fighting the possibility of a mandatory home energy score, Affordable Bend, released the below statement through its website.

"Here in Bend, we care about our environment, climate change, and affordable housing. When the City told us its climate action plan was voluntary, we supported it. But now the City's plan is public, and it requires homeowners to pay hundreds of dollars for a home energy score before they sell their home. This mandate will make housing in Bend even more expensive than it already is and will have no impact on our climate. Go to affordablebend.com to let Bend City Councilors know that you oppose the costly, and ineffective, Home Energy Score mandate in the climate action plan."

The City Council is scheduled to vote on the plan on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Between now and then, the council will have further discussion and work to refine the proposed home energy score project through community feedback.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

News
Hotels get creative with do not disturb signs

Hotels get creative with do not disturb signs

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

News
Kelley Blue Book's 2019 Brand Image Awards
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kelley Blue Book's 2019 Brand Image Awards

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

Health
Best foods to fight fall allergies
FreeImages.com/Sebastian Smit

Best foods to fight fall allergies

News
Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

News
Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3