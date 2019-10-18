News

Bend marijuana dispensary faces fine or license suspension

OLCC agrees to settlement on three violations

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 08:57 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:58 PM PDT

A Bend marijuana dispensary will pay a nearly $8,000 fine or serve a 48-day suspension of its state license for three violations, under a settlement the Oregon Liquor Control Commission approved Thursday.

The Herb Center on Northeast Division Street was inspected by OLCC staff in mid-February and three violations were alleged, the first a failure to keep off-site backup records for at least 30 days.

The OLCC also said the business also had failed to enter data into the state's METRC CTS (cannabis tracking system) to fully account for all items being at the premises and matching the weights listed. The third violation claimed two workers' name and permit numbers weren't recorded in the tracking system.

The licensee requested a hearing after the violations were alleged in early July. It later agreed to a settlement in which The Herb Center said their point-of-sale system failed to accurately put information into the tracking system. 

Other items could not be located at the premises, they said, and off-site video recordings of its surveillance room were not available because the system's battery back-up failed. OLCC said the company's security provider corrected the problem.

The licensee accepted responsibility for the violations and agreed to pay a $7,920 civil penalty by Nov. 15, or it will have to serve a 48-day license suspension, from Nov. 20 to Jan. 7, 2020.

An official with The Herb Center did not return a phone message left Thursday night.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13