Bend marijuana dispensary faces fine or license suspension

(Photo: Max Goldwasser/KTVZ.COM)

A Bend marijuana dispensary will pay a nearly $8,000 fine or serve a 48-day suspension of its state license for three violations, under a settlement the Oregon Liquor Control Commission approved Thursday.

The Herb Center on Northeast Division Street was inspected by OLCC staff in mid-February and three violations were alleged, the first a failure to keep off-site backup records for at least 30 days.

The OLCC also said the business also had failed to enter data into the state's METRC CTS (cannabis tracking system) to fully account for all items being at the premises and matching the weights listed. The third violation claimed two workers' name and permit numbers weren't recorded in the tracking system.

The licensee requested a hearing after the violations were alleged in early July. It later agreed to a settlement in which The Herb Center said their point-of-sale system failed to accurately put information into the tracking system.

Other items could not be located at the premises, they said, and off-site video recordings of its surveillance room were not available because the system's battery back-up failed. OLCC said the company's security provider corrected the problem.

The licensee accepted responsibility for the violations and agreed to pay a $7,920 civil penalty by Nov. 15, or it will have to serve a 48-day license suspension, from Nov. 20 to Jan. 7, 2020.

An official with The Herb Center did not return a phone message left Thursday night.