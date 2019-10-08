News

Bend man with Parkinson's finds hope in table tennis

Heading to NY to play in first-of-its-kind tourney

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 06:29 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:29 PM PDT

Bend table tennis player prevails over Parkinson's

BEND, Ore. - Table tennis, or pingpong, is no easy sport. For some people, it can even help change their life for the better. 

Six years ago, Bend resident George Lee was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. 

"Parkinson's is a disease that sucks your life," Lee said recently. "And if you don't get out and get ahead of it with exercise, social connection, and support groups. It can be devastating."

With help from Parkinson's Resources of Oregon, Lee discovered exercise from playing table tennis helps delay the progression of Parkinson's. So he joined the Bend Table Tennis Club. 

"I love it so much, that I play as much as I can," Lee said. "So, I'm a full-time member of the club, and I sometimes play five days a week."

On Friday through Sunday, Lee will play in the first-ever Parkinson's World Table Tennis Championship, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation. 

"I'm just excited to participate in the tournament, so I can help spread the word that having Parkinson's is not the end," Lee said. 

The idea for the tournament started at the Westchester Table Tennis Center in Pleasantville, New York. About three years ago, musician Nenad Bach started a program at the center call PingPong Parkinson's to help people with the disease.

Bach, who lives with Parkinson's, came up with the idea for an international tournament, along with the owner of the Westchester Table Tennis Center, Will Shortz

"There is a lot of anecdotal evidence that says table tennis is especially good for Parkinson's patients, because it combines the mind and the body, and it's very fast-paced," Shortz said. "But we want to spread the word that pingpong, or table tennis, is great therapy for Parkinson's patients"

About 60 to 70 players from 11 countries will be playing in the tournament. Shortz said it's about coming together, having fun and sharing stories.

It's a theme that exists right here in Bend. 

"Anybody can come and play," said Bend Table Club President Paul Sample. "We'll hit with you. and show you a few pointers if you want, or just play games or whatever."

Lee said, "It helps decline the isolation and the depression. I just love playing pingpong,"

The international tournament will be held this weekend in Pleasantville, New York at the Westchester Table Tennis Center. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life