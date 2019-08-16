News

Bend man reflects on triumphant race car career

Bill Foster raced to more than 200 career wins

By:

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 06:55 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:55 PM PDT

Bend road racer reflects on life in...

BEND, Ore. - While Bill Foster now lives a quiet life on Boonesborough Drive north of Bend, his very successful racing career was anything but that. It was loud, exciting -- and victorious.

 

"They picked me up and carried me, and 'Hoorah!’ All that kind of stuff," Foster recalled during a recent conversation.

 

Foster, now 70, was an autocross and road race car driver for 15 years. He had a unique career, which had an unusual start.

 

In 1974, at the age of 25, Foster said he was driving home from church with a friend in his new Camaro. They passed by an autocross event going on at Pasadena City College in Los Angeles.

 

Foster decided to enter.

 

“I borrowed a helmet, made a run, came out shaking, and I loved it,” Foster said. So, I go, 'Man, this would be fun.’"

 

Fast forward to 1980. It's the U.S. Autocross Nationals in Salina, Kansas. Foster, a virtual unknown, is preparing to square off against six-time champion Gene Hanchett.

 

"Empires rise, and empires fall. Rome, Britain, Gene Hanchett, Foster said, reading aloud the lead sentence of a SportsCar magazine article about the big race. The six-time national champion, Hanchett, reigns no more. Hail the new king of C-Prepared, Bill Foster."

 

Foster called it quite the story. He dethroned the most decorated driver in the history of the sport.

 

"I get emotional about that, Foster said. I had finally, after six or seven years, accomplished what I wanted to do."

 

Even then, Foster refused to take his foot off the gas. Over the next nine seasons, Foster tallied three U.S. championships, eight international championships and more than 200 career wins.

 

"I quit counting after 200, Foster said. I used to have a house full, literally, of trophies."

 

Foster flew by the competition. His top speed in a race was 180 mph. That's close to a football field a second. He said that's what people outside the sport have the hardest time understanding.

 

"'Oh, I have a hot rod Corvette, or I have a Porsche, so I know what speed is,' Foster said. No. A race car is drastically different than a performance street car."

 

For Foster, the racing experience was not all about the speed.

 

"It was about learning, preparing the car and accomplishing something. That's what it was about with me."

 

Just like his tires did several times during his career, Foster crossed his own finish line in 1989.

 

"Twenty-five hours a day, seven days a week. It never stopped, Foster said. I got burned out."

 

After a life in the fast lane, it was time for Foster to hang up his helmet.

 

After retiring, Foster swore he would never compete again. After he moved to Central Oregon in 1991, however, he added a few trap-shooting state championships to his resume.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7