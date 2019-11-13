News

Bend man finds ancient arrowhead in dog park

But experts say artifacts should be left alone

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 08:24 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:24 PM PST

Bend man finds arrowhead artifact at dog park

BEND, Ore. - What began as a personal interest in learning more about Central Oregon's indigenous history led to a Bend man's discovery of an ancient cultural artifact.

Patric Douglas said he was walking his dog at Good Dog Trail when he saw a pointy, black object in the middle of the dirt trail, glinting in the sunlight.

After closer inspection, he realized it was an obsidian arrowhead, formed from cooled molten lava.

"I think every one of us likes to think we're a little bit of Indiana Jones, and this was my Indiana Jones moment," Douglas said Tuesday. 

Deschutes National Forest spokeswoman Jean Nelson-Dean said it's best for people to leave artifacts where they found them.

"Artifacts, once they have been removed, lose the context of where they were found and their connection to other known or unknown archaeological sites," Nelson-Dean said. "Those connections help archaeologists increase understanding of Native American history and culture."

Douglas said he has been contacting local organizations such as the Deschutes County Historical Society, the High Desert Museum and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to find out where he should donate the arrowhead.

This is not the first time an artifact of its kind has been found in Oregon.

In 2016, the NBC affiliate station in Portland reported a man from the Willamette Valley discovered 15 obsidian artifacts on his property estimated to be almost 4,000 years old.

Federal law prohibits the purchase, exchange, or transportation of any archaeological object illegally removed from federal, Indian, state or private land.

State law prohibits the sale, purchase, trade, barter or exchange of objects illegally removed from public land or private land. Collection of one arrowhead is permitted, however, according to ORS 358.920.

Citizens with questions about archaeological objects can email the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office at Oregon.Heritage@oregon.gov.  

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

Health
Best foods to fight fall allergies
FreeImages.com/Sebastian Smit

Best foods to fight fall allergies

News
Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

News
Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019