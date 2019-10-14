News

Bend man completes coast-to-coast Madagascar trek

Part of his efforts to shed light on wildlife loss

By:

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 08:28 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 08:28 PM PDT

Bend man treks through Madagascars...

MANAKARA, Madagascar - A Bend man joined three strangers in Africa to complete the first recorded coast-to-coast expedition of Madagascar following its largest river, the Mangoky.

Justin True, 27, said wanted to help raise awareness about the disappearing wildlife and wild lands in Africa. NewsChannel 21 first spoke with True in August, when he towed a truck on foot down Bear Creek Road in Bend in an effort to raise funds for his Palestinian friend to complete a college degree.

Then, True set out on a new mission.

True and his crew met up on the east coast of Madagascar, in the city of Manakara. From there, they followed the Fianarantsoa-Cote Est (FCE) Railway to the center of the country, where the Mangoky River begins, on what they called "The Wildest Journey."

According to True, villagers along the way warned them of danger involving heavily armed bandits. Chiefs also did not let them pass through without hiring their own security. In the town of Ikalamvony, True and his group met two locals, Angelico and Fano, who initially started out as guides to help them over the mountains, away from paths frequented by bandits.

After spending more time with Angelico and Fano, the group learned the two men had never seen the ocean, so they offered to take them on the rest of the expedition with them.

In True's words, the group waded through waist-high, crocodile-infested rivers and ran through a burning village. He posted frequent updates on his Facebook page, Whoisjtrue, about the dangers their group encountered.

A total of 29 days and 800 kilometers later, the Mangoky River finally opened up into the Mozambique Channel. 

True shared the moment they reached the coast in a video with NewsChannel 21, saying, "We made it! It's been 800 kilometers of just absolutely unforgettable memories, everything -- insane stories, crocodiles, bandits, mountain ranges, burning villages. You name it, we've been through it! From sea to sea, following the wildest river in Madagascar. It's been unbelievable!"

According to the group, donations will go toward the African Wildlife Foundation

See more photos from the trip on True's Facebook page.

Click here to read our interview with True about his previous fundraising efforts for a Palestinian man's education. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

Pets
10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Economy
Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

News
Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7