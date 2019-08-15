Bend man cited in Prineville roundabout rear-end crash

Bend man was injured, cited after his car rear-ended a pickup waiting at a Prineville roundabout project Thursday morning (Photo: Prineville Police Dept.)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - A 30-year-old Bend man was injured and cited for careless driving Thursday morning after his car rear-ended a pickup truck at the back of a line of cars waiting at a Prineville roundabout construction project, police said.

The four-vehicle chain-reaction crash happened just before 6 a.m. as ODOT was wrapping up overnight work on the project to replace vertical curbs with angled ones at the Highway 126-Tom McCall Road roundabout. Traffic was being stopped intermittently for the work, Sgt. Jimmy O'Daniel said.

Bradley Vokes was driving a Mazda and came over a hill, going about 65 mph when he failed to brake and crashed into the rear of a Chevy 2500 pickup truck, lifting it into the air, O'Daniel said. Two other vehicles sustained minor damage in the chain-reaction crash, he added.

Vokes was taken to St. Charles Prineville, where a house supervisor said he was in fair condition and had been transfered to St. Charles Bend.

Crook County sheriff's deputies assisted at the scene of the crash, which tied up traffic in the area for about an hour, O'Daniel said