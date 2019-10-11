Bend man arrested on kidnap, assault charges

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5 Jesus Alexis Alvino (Photo: Deschutes County Jail) [ + - ] Shane Levine (Photo: Deschutes County Jail) [ + - ] Colton James Black (Photo: Deschutes County Jail) [ + - ] Jesse James Cheney (Photo: Deschutes County Jail) [ + - ] A Bend man was arrested on kidnap, assault, robbery and other charges Thursday, accused of abducting and injuring a Bend woman during a domestic violence incident that spanned 24 hours in Bend and Redmond. Four other people also were arrested during a pair of raids that involved Central Oregon's SWAT team.

BEND, Ore. - A Bend man was arrested on kidnap, assault, robbery and other charges Thursday, accused of abducting and injuring a Bend woman during a domestic violence incident that spanned 24 hours in Bend and Redmond. Four other people also were arrested during a pair of raids that involved Central Oregon’s SWAT team.

Jesus Alexis Alvino, 24, was taken into custody during the raids on a northeast Bend apartment and a home in Deschutes River Woods that continued late into the night, Bend police Lt. Juli McConkey said.

Police had been dispatched last Sunday to an undisclosed address in Bend for a welfare check on the 32-year-old woman. Officers learned she was injured and called for Bend Fire Department medics, who took her to St. Charles Bend for treatment, McConkey said.

An investigation began that involved Bend patrol officers and detectives and Redmond police, she said. They identified Alvino as the “primary suspect” in the abduction and assault.

Detectives obtained search warrants for two “associated addresses,” McConkey said: an apartment at the Outlook at Pilot Butte Apartments on Northeast Linnea Drive in Bend and a home in the 60200 block of Faugarwee Circle in Deschutes River Woods. The raids took place over several hours Thursday afternoon and evening with assistance from the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT)

Police said Alvino was located and arrested during the raids, though they were not more specific due to the ongoing investigation. Police found evidence of the alleged crimes and also seized guns and evidence of drug manufacturing and sales, McConkey said.

Bend police detectives are asking anyone who might have seen anything suspicious involving Alvino and a white lifted full-sized truck between Saturday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 10, to contact Detective Russell Skelton and 541-948-2289.

Alvino remained held without bail Friday on a warrant from the state parole board for probation violation. Jail records show he’s charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count each of third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, strangulation, interfering with making a report to police, second-degree theft, coercion, first-degree menacing, first-degree harassment and second-degree criminal conspiracy.

The district attorney's initial charging document filed Friday alleged Alvino last Sunday took the woman "without consent ... from one place to another ... with the purpose of causing physical injury" to her. The other charges also involved alleged crimes that day against the same victim, and a gun he allegedly had when arrested Thursday.

As for the others charged:

-Shane Allen Levine, 39, of Bend, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and methamphetamine possession; he remained held at the jail Friday on $20,000 bail.

-Colton James Black, 25, of Sisters, remained held without bail on an out-of-county warrant.

-Jesse James Cheney, 26, of Bend, was held without bail on a parole violation and a criminal charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

-Montana Lee Rhaming, 25, of Bend, was cited and released on charges of Adderall and meth possession.

On Oct. 11 of last year, Alvino was one of two Redmond fugitives arrested when an attempted traffic stop of a speeding car in southern Bend turned into a high-speed pursuit into DRW, then south on Highway 97 at over 105 mph until spike strips stopped the car and the pair were arrested. Court records show he pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced to a 90-day driver's license suspension and 80 days in jail.

Alvino also was one of three men arrested in 2015 in the firing of up to 13 gunshots during a December 2014 dispute near Redmond's Umatilla Sports Complex. The bullets hit at least two nearby homes and an SUV. Court records show he pleaded guilty to three charges and received a 2 1/2-year prison term in October 2015.