Bend man arrested on burglary, assault, other charges

Police say he injured woman, teen, threatened bomb

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 08:35 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:35 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - A 38-year-old Bend man was arrested on burglary, assault and several other charges Wednesday after police said he stole a six-pack of beer, threatened a church and preschool by falsely claiming to have a bomb, then broke into a home, attacked a woman and teen girl and ran from officers until he was captured.

Police were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. to the Bend East Liquor Store on Northeast Highway 20 on a report a man stole a six-pack of beer, Sgt. Wes Murphy said. The store employee asked that police tell the man, who police later learned was Andre Blalack, that he could face trespassing or other criminal charges if he returns there.

Just before 11 a.m., while officers headed to the liquor store, Deschutes County dispatchers told police that workers at a church and preschool in the 21000 block of Bear Creek Road called to report a man carrying a six-pack of beer who was in front of the building, saying there was a bomb and “everyone is going to die,” Murphy said. Officers later determined no bomb was present.

Minutes later, as officers approached the day care, dispatchers said a man, later found to be Blalack, had broken into a house along Bear Creek Road, kicking in the front door and attacking two residents, a 36-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl, the sergeant said. Both suffered minor injuries and did not need medical attention, he added.

During the investigation, officers found a six-pack of beer on the kitchen counter.

Police and Oregon State Police found Blalack in a field along Bear Creek Road and told him he was under arrest, prompting him to run to the south, Murphy said. He ran through several fields before officers and troopers were able to find him and take him into custody.

Investigating officers learned Blalack was the subject of a restraining order and prohibited from contacting the two females, as well as from being at their home.

Blalack was arrested and booked into the county jail on charges of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, contempt of court, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree escape. 

Online court records show only one previous criminal charge involving Blalack, also filed Wednesday, of second-degree criminal trespass in another incident Wednesday at Five Pines Lodge in Sisters. He is scheduled for arraignment Nov. 26 on that Class C misdemeanor.

