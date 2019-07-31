Bend man arrested after hit-and-run crashes, pursuit

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies arrested Randall Kilby after hit-and-run crashes in Tumalo and Bend, pursuit on Hwy. 97 early Wednesday (Photos: Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Jail)

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Deputies don't believe drugs, alcohol involved; number of cars involved)

A Bend man was arrested on numerous charges early Wednesday in a guns-drawn traffic stop on Highway 97, accused of three hit-and-run crashes in Tumalo and Bend, then leading a Deschutes County sheriff's deputy on a pursuit that ended with the use of spike strips, officials said.

Deschutes County 911 received calls around 1:12 a.m. about a Chevy pickup that had crashed into two parked cars in the parking lot of the Tumalo Tavern, Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said. The callers reported the driver fled the parking lot after the crashes, he said, and provided dispatchers with updated locations as the pickup traveled through Tumalo.

About a half-hour earlier, Bend police investigated another hit-and-run crash involving one vehicle at Jake's Diner, off U.S. Highway 20, Vander Kamp said. Investigators determined it involved the same truck and driver.

A sheriff's deputy tried to pull over the pickup, sparking a pursuit through Tumalo, onto Tumalo Road and south on Highway 97 toward Bend, the sergeant said. The truck was damaged from the earlier crashes, he said, and speeds never topped 55 mph.

On Bend's north end, waiting deputies deployed spike strips at the Highway 97-Cooley Road intersection. Vander Kamp said the devices are designed to puncture and slowly flatten tires after being driven over.

The spike strips were successfully deployed, he said, and all four tires deflated, bringing the truck to a stop before the Robal Road intersection.

After the truck stopped, deputies, assisted by Oregon State Police troopers and Bend police officers, conducted a high-risk (guns drawn) traffic stop.

The driver, Randall Richard Kilby, 34, of Bend, was alone in the pickup and was arrested without further incident. Highway 97 was briefly closed during the stop, Vander Kamp said. No injuries were reported.

Kilby was booked into the county jail and held without bail on a parole violation. The new charges include felony attempt to elude police, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, three counts of recklessly endangering, two counts of hit-and-run (failure to perform the duties of a driver, with property damage) and driving with a criminally revoked license.

Online court records for Kilby show numerous arrests, including an Alford (conditional guilty) plea to car theft in 2016 that led to an initial 60-day jail term and 18-month probation period. The following year, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 25 months in prison, with the judge asking that he "receive intensive drug treatment while incarcerated."

However, Vander Kamp said, with regards to the early Wednesday incident, "Investigating deputies did not believe Mr. Kirby was impaired by alcohol or controlled substances."