Bend man arrested, accused of luring teen online

Jay Robert Turley (Photo: Deschutes County Jail)

BEND, Ore. - A 34-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in a raid on his northwest Bend apartment, accused of luring a 16-year-old girl on social media online in an attempt to engage in sexual contact, police said.

Bend police began an investigation Oct. 7 into reports a man was inappropriately reaching out to and communicating with the Bend teen on social media, Detective Sgt. Robert Jones said.

Jones declined to specify the social media platform involved, due to the ongoing investigation. But he told NewsChannel 21 the suspect, Jay Robert Turley, and the teen did not know each other, except online.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, police officers and detectives served a search warrant at 80 NW Riverside Boulevard and contacted Turley, who was home alone, Jones said. Evidence was found and seized at the apartment, the sergeant said, again not disclosing details.

Turley was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and booked on a single count of luring a minor, a Class C felony. He was released about two hours later after posting 10 percent of his $10,000 bail, pending a Nov. 19 initial court date, a jail spokeswoman said.

Jones said Bend police would like to hear from anyone with information regarding Turley through Deschutes County dispatchers at 541-693-6911.