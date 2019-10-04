Bend man accused of uploading child pornography

Joshua Zachery Campbell (Photo: Deschutes County Jail)

BEND, Ore. - A 26-year-old Bend man was arrested during a raid of his home Thursday on charges of uploading child pornography to the internet. The investigation and arrest resulted from a tip provided by a task force targeting such crimes, police said Friday.

Bend police received a tip on Sept. 9 from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Salem, regarding an “unknown individual in Bend” who was uploading child pornography, Detective Sgt. Robert Jones said.

Detectives began an investigation and learned the location the material was being uploaded from and possible suspect information, Jones said.

Officers and detectives executed a search warrant around 10 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 600 block of Northeast Shirley Court.

They contacted Joshua Zachary Campbell, who was alone in the home, and located and seized evidence in the case, Jones said.

Campbell was taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was booked on four initial counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse. He remained held Friday on $46,500 bail, pending an initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

An initial charging document filed Friday by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office listed eight counts – four each of first- and second-degree encouraging child sex abuse, Class B and C felonies, respectively. All alleged crimes on or about Sept. 25.