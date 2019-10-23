Bend man accused of selling LSD to HS student

Joshua Rivas, LSD tabs similar to those he's accused of selling to minors (Photos: Deschutes County Jail; Bend Police)

BEND, Ore. - A tip that a Bend-La Pine Schools high school student was providing LSD to another student led to an investigation and the arrest Monday of a 25-year-old Bend man who allegedly supplied the drugs, officers said.

A Bend police school resource officer received information on Oct. 11 regarding a student providing LSD, a Schedule 1 controlled substance, on campus to another student, Lt. Adam Juhnke said.

The school resource officer learned during an investigation that a man recently sold the LSD to the student, Juhnke said. The investigation identified a suspect, Joshua Ivan Rivas, who allegedly agreed to sell LSD to a Bend detective who was posing as a local high school student.

Rivas continued to communicate with the “student” and agreed to deliver LSD, even after learning the intended buyer was supposedly in high school, Juhnke said.

The school resource officer and Bend detectives contacted Rivas around 1:40 p.m. Monday after he arrived in a retail shopping area in the 61000 bock of South Highway 97 to deliver the LSD, according to Juhnke.

Rivas was found to possess eight suspected LSD tabs and was armed with a large, fixed-blade knife, the lieutenant said.

Rivas was taken into custody and taken to the Bend Police Department headquarters until the school resource officer obtained a search warrant for Rivas’s home, on Southwest Hayes Avenue.

Bend detectives, a patrol officer and the SRO executed the warrant, while Rivas was taken to the Deschutes County Jail. on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. He remained held Tuesday afternoon on $25,000 bail, jai; records showed.

Juhnke could not detail what was found or seized at the home, or whether any juveniles face charges, due to the continuing investigation.