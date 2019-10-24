Bend launches city council goals status reporting tool

Copyright 2016 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BEND, Ore. - The city of Bend has launched an online status reporting tool to help illustrate the City Council’s progress on its goals for the 2019/2021 biennium.

The new interactive tool represents the four goals adopted by City Council earlier this year and includes information on Economic Vitality, Transportation and Infrastructure, Public Safety and Health, and Effective and Efficient City Operations.

According to city Chief Innovation Officer Stephanie Betteridge, the new reports “…help us share information with the public and demonstrate progress toward meeting the goals Council set on behalf of the community.”

The status reporting tool can be viewed at: www.bendoregon.gov/status-reporting.

Questions about the tool can be directed to citystats@bendoregon.gov.