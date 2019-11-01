News

Bend-La Pine superintendent, others help build Habitat house

30th anniversary home for single mom, 2 kids

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 08:48 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:48 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Recently, Shay Mikalson, superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools, and several leadership staff joined Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity to build on the organization's 30th Anniversary Home for a single mom and her two children.

Their team worked with great intention and care to hang siding and gained some mastery of caulking guns, all to help complete construction of the home and fulfill the dream of homeownership for the deserving family. 

When asked about his experience, Jim Boen, executive director for middle schools and south county, said, I enjoyed working side-by-side with the future homeowner. There is something special about pride of ownership that must be experienced to be fully understood. Through this volunteer experience I was reminded of what it means to get something you really want by working hard and alongside others. 

In addition, Deputy Superintendent Jay Mathisen said, “It is a privilege to partner with an organization like Habitat for Humanity to serve our greater community.”

Many of our families have children enrolled in Bend-La Pine Schools, and this display of support from the school district leaders is a perfect example of how Habitat partners with the community to change lives through affordable homeownership. The Bend-La Pine School District is helping us provide opportunities for transformation through stable and affordable housing and for that, we are extremely grateful, said Robin Cooper Engle, director of development for Bend-Redmond Habitat.

The Bend-Redmond Habitat is one of the few affordable housing builders in Central Oregon providing opportunities for homeownership for low- to moderate-income people that are housing unstable and make 40% to 80% of the area median income.

With their homeownership program, families & individuals are required to volunteer hundreds of hours as the down payment for the home, attend monthly financial education classes and participate in a matched savings program for the closing costs. When those requirements are fulfilled and the house is constructed, the families & individuals purchase it with a below market rate loan for 30 years.

But Habitat isn’t building these homes on their own. In fact, it takes roughly 5,000 people, directly or indirectly, partnering with them on each home so that families & individuals have a chance at a different life. A home creates an opportunity to become stable, for security, a feeling of tranquility and empowers people to become better. To learn how you could help Habitat build and serve more, www.bendredmondhabitat.org.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters