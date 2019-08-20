Bend-La Pine Schools wrapping up busy summer of projects

Principal Kevin Gehrig stands at the entrance to Bend's new North Star Elementary School (Photo: Bend-La Pine Schools)

BEND, Ore. - Several construction projects around Bend-La Pine Schools have been in high gear this summer as crews work to complete more than a dozen such projects, all part of the 2017 construction bond passed by voters.

"The projects are pumping money into the economy and sustaining local jobs," the school district said in a late-summer wrap-up news release, which continues below:

With more than 2,000 employees, from teachers to mechanics to food service staff, Bend-La Pine Schools is an economic driver in the classroom and community.

Not only is the district the second-largest employer in the region, but the district is also sustaining the economy through construction of new schools and classrooms; supporting more than 400 additional jobs in Deschutes County each year, according to IMPLAN economic data.

“When students walk into many of our schools this fall, they will notice changes big and small, designed to improve their educational experience and to extend the life of our schools,” said Mike Tiller, executive director of facilities.

“We take pride in delivering these projects and being good stewards of taxpayer dollars as we work to ensure these schools will be an asset to our community for decades to come.”

The 2017 construction bond projects included more than 150 projects, slated to take place across five years. Now in the second year of the bond, approximately 60 percent of all projects have been completed or are currently in progress.

North Star Elementary School

Finishing touches are underway at North Star Elementary School, Bend-La Pine Schools’ newest elementary school which will open to students in September.

“The first day of school is always exciting, but this year it’s going to be truly incredible. I can’t wait to see students’ faces as they walk through the doors and settle into their new classrooms,” said North Star Principal Kevin Gehrig.

The two-story school is situated in north-central Bend in order to relieve overcrowding at elementary schools in northwest and northeast Bend. North Star includes 24 classrooms, a gym, commons area and media center, and is based on the designs for Silver Rail Elementary School. Community members are invited to join in a celebratory ribbon cutting and barbecue at the new school Aug. 29, starting at 4:30 p.m.

New High School

Site work is underway on Bend-La Pine Schools’ newest high school, with contractors beginning to prepare the foundation for the building in southeast Bend. A ground-breaking for the new school will take place 1 p.m. Sept. 19 and members of the community are invited. Construction is starting on off site work and street improvements, including building a roundabout at Knott and SE 15th Street.

The two-story high school will include approximately 60 classrooms, including several Career and Technical Education classrooms; a 600-seat auditorium; a library as a central focal point of the school; collaboration space throughout the school; a football stadium and other sports fields; and two secure main entries. The new school, which is slated to open in fall of 2021, will help alleviate overcrowding and balance enrollment at high schools in Bend.

Pilot Butte Middle School

The transformation of the 50-year-old school includes a new secure lobby, new roofs on several buildings, new technology, new energy efficient lighting and windows as well as completely modernized classrooms. Classroom spaces in Buildings B and D are completely transformed after being modernized this summer as part of Phase 2 of the school-wide project. Building B houses the classes for sixth-graders as well as the Life Skills classroom and Building D includes language and art and design classrooms.

“Walking into these buildings is like walking into a new school. I cannot wait for staff and students to experience these modernized spaces,” said Pilot Butte Principal Steve Stancliff.

The third and final phase of construction will begin in summer of 2020.

Marshall High School

Marshall High School’s new Career and Technical Education classroom spaces are up and running, and the new gym, locker rooms and more are open. Bend Parks & Recreation District has been using the Marshall gym space to host classes throughout the summer, while construction is taking place on the park district’s senior center.

“We are proud to be able to partner with our fellow public agencies and provide this space for our community,” said Tiller. “We are happy to host nearly 45,000 hours of community use at our schools district-wide each year.”

Other projects

Construction at Elk Meadow Elementary School includes installation of energy efficient LED lighting, storm water drainage improvements, stage work, adding projectors and fans and other technology and safety updates. The change in lighting is expected to save approximately $8,000 a year in energy costs.

LED lighting is also being installed at La Pine Elementary School. The entire school is also receiving new interior paint.

Roofing projects are underway at Pilot Butte, Mountain View High School, Bear Creek Elementary School, La Pine High School and Bend Senior High School. Paving projects are in progress at numerous sites throughout the district.

Crews are installing secure lobbies at schools throughout the district. Nine lobbies are completed and five are in progress.

Looking ahead

Several projects are in planning and design stages, with construction slated to begin next summer. These include: