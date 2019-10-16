News

Bend-La Pine Schools urge participation in funding survey

Will help district decide use of new state funds

BEND, Ore. - Bend-La Pine Schools is inviting community members, families, students and staff members to share their voice about supporting student success by taking part in a funding survey.

The survey is part of a broader months-long effort called Excellence & Equity Review, which includes listening sessions with more than 30 groups of parents and students.

“The goal of this effort is to create a new relevant, rigorous and regularly-occurring process that will allow our schools to dig deep into the academic, social and emotional experiences of our students, particularly those from underserved populations,” said Superintendent Shay Mikalson.

The information collected through the surveys and Excellence & Equity Review listening sessions will help Bend-La Pine Schools more effectively prioritize strategies, allocate resources and develop staff's knowledge and skills. 

Beginning in the 2020-21 school year, Bend-La Pine Schools anticipates additional funding resources. The Oregon Legislature passed the Student Success Act, which will increase revenue for K-12 schools in Oregon.

Bend-La Pine Schools is seeking input from community members as one factor to help inform the plan to invest these new funds. Community members, families, students and staff are invited to participate in the Student Success Act Survey, open now online through Nov. 13.

Student Success Act Survey – English

Student Success Act Survey – Spanish  

Learn more about Excellence & Equity on our webpage.

